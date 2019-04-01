× Bill and Wendy get their minds read by mind reader Mark Toland

Mark Toland is an international award-winning mind reader. He joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about his journey into the world of magic, working as a mind reader in the digital age, and he reads their minds.

See Mark Toland Wednesday nights at the Chicago Magic Lounge on Wednesdays at 7:30pm starting April 3, 2019. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.