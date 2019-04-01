Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.1.19: What are the benefits of chores?

Posted 2:09 PM, April 1, 2019

The Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour in a mini studio. (WGN Radio)

Today on the Bill and Wendy show:

Over the weekend, former Vice President Joe Biden was accused of putting his hands on Lucy Flores’ shoulders and kissing her head from behind. Did he go too far? Bill and Wendy discuss that and the benefits of doing chores. Award-winning mind reader Mark Toland joined us in-studio to read our minds. And Eric Zorn shares his top 10 tweets from March.

