× B2B – It’s All Tradition at Samuel Smith’s Old Brewery

In a beer scene dominated by all the hottest styles and latest releases, sometimes it’s refreshing to take a look at the classics. On this week’s episode of Barrel to Bottle, Master Brewer Gavin Scoreby shares all the ways Samuel Smith’s Old Brewery keeps things traditional, from their centuries-old brewhouse to local delivery powered by horse. The team tastes Sam Smith’s Nut Brown Ale, Organic Lager, Oatmeal Stout, Organic Chocolate Stout, and Apple and Perry Ciders. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team answers your question about gluten-free and reduced beers.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3614483/3614483_2019-04-01-014623.64kmono.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”