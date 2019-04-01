Attorney Gloria Allred, left, and Lorraine Borowski, mother of victim Lorry Ann react as they hold a news conference in Rosemont, Ill., Friday, March 29, 2019. This morning convicted murderer Thomas Kokoraleis was released from prison in Canton, Illinois after having served 35 years (less credits) of a 70 year prison sentence. Thomas Kokoraleis was one of four men who were part of a satanic cult. The group is alleged to have abducted, raped, brutally tortured, beaten and murdered or attempted to murder 18 women in DuPage County and Cook County, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Attorney Gloria Allred on representing the family of Ripper Crew victim Lorraine Ann Borowski
Attorney Gloria Allred, left, and Lorraine Borowski, mother of victim Lorry Ann react as they hold a news conference in Rosemont, Ill., Friday, March 29, 2019. This morning convicted murderer Thomas Kokoraleis was released from prison in Canton, Illinois after having served 35 years (less credits) of a 70 year prison sentence. Thomas Kokoraleis was one of four men who were part of a satanic cult. The group is alleged to have abducted, raped, brutally tortured, beaten and murdered or attempted to murder 18 women in DuPage County and Cook County, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Attorney Gloria Allred joins John Williams to describe the surprising terms of Thomas Kokoraleis’s release, after serving 35 years in prison for his Satanic activity in the Ripper Crew. Plus, Gloria talks about two of her new cases, one of which involves a journalist who was sexually harassed on camera by a famous boxer.