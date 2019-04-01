× Argonne National Laboratory Works with AT&T on Climate Resiliency Project

In addition to the recent new last week about the Argonne National Laboratory planning for a new supercomputer in 2020, they also announced they are setting the wheels in motion to help combat climate change. The supercomputer will be able to pinpoint weather data but Dr. Rao Kotamarthi (Chief Scientist & Department Head of Atmospheric Science and Climate at Argonne National Laboratory) explained to Steve Grzanich how the recent partnership with AT&T will help save money and lives when extreme weather happens.