White Sox Weekly 03/30/19: Jimenez gets his first hit, Bill Melton jumps on, and there is a goose at the ballpark…

Posted 12:17 AM, March 31, 2019

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Following the 8-6 White Sox loss, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz discuss the loss, recap portions of the game, and discuss Eloy Jimenez getting his first two hits in the major leagues. Then Bill Melton joins the show to discuss the seemingly successful move to third base. Should fans be worried this early on? Bill explains why no, they shouldn’t.

Later, there is a goose loose at Guaranteed Rate Field! Okay not really, but the White Sox and Goose Island have partnered for an awesome fan experience that is sure to keep you interested.

Then finally to wrap up the show, Carm and Harry talk to Scott Merkin from MLB.com to discuss the teams first two games so far and more!

 

