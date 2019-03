× WGN Radio Theatre #373: Adv. Of Philip Marlowe

Carl Amari brings you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 30, 2019. First and only classic episode of the night is: “Adv. Of Philip Marlowe: The Key Man” Starring: Gerald Mohr; (06-25-49).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre