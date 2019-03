× This is History: Batman Debuts, Twinkies Invented in Schiller Park, 1st TV Guide, Swanson TV Dinner.

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk ‘This Week in History’ including the first Kodak camera, Hostess Twinkies are introduced in Schiller Park in 1930, the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1938, Batman Comics was introduced, TV Guide publishes it’s first issue, the TV Dinner debuts, President Johnson signs the 1968 Civil Rights Act, and Apple I is created,