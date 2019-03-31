× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/31/19

Rick Pearson speaks to Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, about the group’s legislative agenda pertaining to the Democratic led legislature and new Democratic Governor. Mark discusses the challenges that have risen since Governor J.B. Pritzker has taken office; the evolution of manufacturing companies as technological advances continue to play a vital role; protection of critical infrastructure; and more.

Then, Rick is joined by Chicago Association of Realtors’ Brian Bernardoni and Fulcrum Illinois’ Eric Elk for a Pre-Runoff Election Roundtable. The men breakdown the Mayoral race, examine the 15 Aldermanic races, and more. Rick, Brian, and Eric touch on many topics throughout the roundtable conversation including: the power of social media and technology vs. door to door/mail campaigning; the effects that trends and endorsements have in the votes, and provide their predictions.