The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s legislative priorities in Springfield

Posted 8:39 AM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44AM, March 31, 2019
Illinois, Politics, Public Aid, Grant, Cursive, Debt Transparency Act, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Bruce Rauner

Springfield (Photo By Ahundt of Pixabay)

Rick Pearson speaks to Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, about the group’s legislative agenda pertaining to the Democratic led legislature and new Democratic Governor. Mark discusses the challenges that have risen since Governor J.B. Pritzker has taken office; the evolution of manufacturing companies as technological advances continue to play a vital role; protection of critical infrastructure; and more.

