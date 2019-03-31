Selah Freedom Offers Path Toward Leaving ‘The Life’ of Sex Trafficking

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s office, 16,000 to 24,000 women and girls in Chicago become victims of sexual exploitation every year. Paula Besler, Director of Advocacy and Awareness at Selah Way Foundation joins Dave Plier to talk about

their global network of leading anti-sex trafficking service providers dedicated to eradicating this issue on a global scale. By locking arms with well vetted, expert organizations in this movement, The Selah Way Foundation creates a solid system of care for survivors of sex trafficking. For more information, please visit