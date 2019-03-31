× Pre-Runoff Election Roundtable: Does momentum vote?

Rick Pearson is joined by Chicago Association of Realtors’ Brian Bernardoni and Fulcrum Illinois’ Eric Elk for a Pre-Runoff Election Roundtable. The men breakdown the Mayoral race, examine the 15 Aldermanic races, and more. Rick, Brian, and Eric touch on many topics throughout the roundtable conversation including: the power of social media and technology vs. door to door/mail campaigning; the effects that trends and endorsements have in the votes, and provide their predictions.