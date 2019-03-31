× Oculus, Facebook, and the virtual reality revolution with author Blake J. Harris

Blake J. Harris, the best-selling author of “Console Wars,” has turned his attention to virtual reality with a new book. In “The History of the Future: Oculus, Facebook, and the Revolution That Swept Virtual Reality” Harris dives into the dramatic, larger-than-life true story behind the founding of Oculus and its quest for virtual reality. And in this podcast, he discusses how he got his hands on the story, the twists and turns he encountered, and what’s next for virtual reality.

