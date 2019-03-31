Oculus, Facebook, and the virtual reality revolution with author Blake J. Harris
Blake J. Harris, the best-selling author of “Console Wars,” has turned his attention to virtual reality with a new book. In “The History of the Future: Oculus, Facebook, and the Revolution That Swept Virtual Reality” Harris dives into the dramatic, larger-than-life true story behind the founding of Oculus and its quest for virtual reality. And in this podcast, he discusses how he got his hands on the story, the twists and turns he encountered, and what’s next for virtual reality.
Show Notes:
- Blake J. Harris, author of “The History of the Future: Oculus, Facebook, and the Revolution That Swept Virtual Reality,” discusses:
- The changing nature of how we consume media like this epic story of Oculus Rift.
- The extensive access he had to Oculus and Facebook in the course of writing the book.
- How he expected the story of Oculus to unfold, how Facebook expected the story to unfold, and the differences in their expectations versus reality.
- How Facebook and Oculus have responded to the book and why.
- The magic of virtual reality and how people need to experience it before they can really describe it.
- Future uses for virtual reality, from medical technologies to military applications.
- Why this book is almost like the virtual reality version of the 2010 David Fincher film “The Social Network.”
- One part of the story that really took him aback while writing the book and how it changed the course of Oculus.
