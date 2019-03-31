× Karen Conti | Full Show 3/31/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off with Karen discussing the mother who was recently vilified for chastising her daughter’s leggings. Then, author Jack Riley joins Karen to discuss his book Drug Warrior: Inside the Hunt For El Chapo and the Rise of America’s Opioid Crisis. Karen also dives into the recent events surrounding Jussie Smollett.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.