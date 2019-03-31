Illinois State Representative Michael McAuliffe Files Legislation Prohibiting Film Tax Credit For Employers of Actor Jussie Smollett
To Illinois Rep. Michael McAuliffe, actions speak louder than words — which is why the Chicago Republican is firing back at Jussie Smollett’s alleged hate crime hoax charges being dropped with legislation of his own. Dave Plier sits down with Rep. McAuliffe to discuss the proposed amendment to the Film Production Services Tax Credit Act of 2008 and why this legislation needs to send a clear message across the nation. For more information, you can visit michaelmcauliffe.org.