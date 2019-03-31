Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) controls the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks forwards Artem Anisimov (15) and Alex DeBrincat (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Highlights: Kings 3 – Blackhawks 2 (OT) – 3/30/19
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) controls the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks forwards Artem Anisimov (15) and Alex DeBrincat (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings – March 30, 2019