Highlights: Kings 3 – Blackhawks 2 (OT) – 3/30/19

Posted 12:55 AM, March 31, 2019, by

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) controls the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks forwards Artem Anisimov (15) and Alex DeBrincat (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings – March 30, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.