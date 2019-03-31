The Chicago White Sox logo is painted behind home plate at U.S. Cellular Field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Chicago. U.S. Cellular Field will become known as Guaranteed Rate Field starting in November. The team and the mortgage company announced a 13-year naming rights deal on Wednesday. The ballpark has been named U.S. Cellular Field since 2003 after being called new Comiskey Park from 1991 to 2002. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Food Time Segment: New Food Options at Guaranteed Rate Field
For this weeks Food Time Segment, Dean looks into the new offerings at our city’s cherished ballparks. He checks in with Jennifer Kribs, Concessions Manager for the Chicago White Sox, to hear all about the new and exciting foods at Guaranteed Rate Field.