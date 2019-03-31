× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 3.31.19 | Rolling Stones, the Looking Glass Theatre, Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, and Ballpark food!

Join Dean as opens things up with the postponing of the Rolling Stone’s concert, due to Mick Jagger’s sudden health issue. We chat with huge Stone’s fan, Jim Pietrygga, who has seen the Rolling Stones perform 88 times. Then, Heidi Stillman, discusses her role as Artistic Director at the Looking Glass Theatre and their upcoming season performances. Then, Dean shares his interviews with Danny Devito and Colin Farrell, discussing their new upcoming film remake, Dumbo. For this weeks Food Time Segment, we chat with Chef David Burns from the Cubs and Jennifer Kribs from the White Sox, on their respective Ballpark’s food offerings for the upcoming baseball Season.