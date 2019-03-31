Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 3.31.19 | Rolling Stones, the Looking Glass Theatre, Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, and Ballpark food!

Posted 2:00 PM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 01:59PM, March 31, 2019

Dean Richards knows good radio

Join Dean as opens things up with the postponing of the Rolling Stone’s concert, due to Mick Jagger’s sudden health issue.  We chat with huge Stone’s fan, Jim Pietrygga, who has seen the Rolling Stones perform 88 times. Then, Heidi Stillman, discusses her role as Artistic Director at the Looking Glass Theatre and their upcoming season performances. Then, Dean shares his interviews with Danny Devito and Colin Farrell, discussing their new upcoming film remake, Dumbo. For this weeks Food Time Segment, we chat with Chef David Burns from the Cubs and Jennifer Kribs from the White Sox, on their respective Ballpark’s food offerings for the upcoming baseball Season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.