PHOTO: Actor Joe Mantegna throws out a ceremonial first pitch before an interleague baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago’s Very Own Joe Mantegna: CBS’ ‘Criminal Minds’, ‘Bleacher Bums’, Bleeding Cubbie Blue
PHOTO: Actor Joe Mantegna throws out a ceremonial first pitch before an interleague baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
As we kick off the Chicago Cubs 147th season, Dave Plier talks to Chicago’s Own Joe Mantegna about iconic play ‘Bleacher Bums’, his earliest memories of Wrigley Field and his hit series ‘Criminal Minds’ on CBS.