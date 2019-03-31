Chicago’s Very Own Joe Mantegna: CBS’ ‘Criminal Minds’, ‘Bleacher Bums’, Bleeding Cubbie Blue

Posted 5:04 AM, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21AM, March 31, 2019

PHOTO: Actor Joe Mantegna throws out a ceremonial first pitch before an interleague baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

As we kick off the Chicago Cubs 147th season, Dave Plier talks to Chicago’s Own Joe Mantegna about iconic play ‘Bleacher Bums’, his earliest memories of Wrigley Field and his hit series ‘Criminal Minds’ on CBS.
