Brian Noonan Show 3/31/19: Chicago runoff elections and social media pros and cons

Brian talks about the White Sox’s journey towards a winning season, the Chicago mayoral runoff election, birthday celebrations, and social media use. He also gives a “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of Anastasia.



Brian opens the show by talking about the White Sox’s journey towards a winning season, and asks what fans want to see during the rebuilding process so they can continue to enjoy watching the team play in the meantime.

Then, Brian turns his attention to the continuing fallout after charges were dropped against Jussie Smollett. This segues into a conversation about the Chicago mayoral runoff election on Tuesday, which may have been impacted by the case. Cody Gough, Brian’s producer, explains what he looks for in a candidate running for local office, and he and Brian urge Chicagoans to get out and vote on Tuesday.

Roger Badesch then calls in from the hospital, where he’s recovering from an illness with a 102.5 temperature. He does his usual joking around with Brian and gives an update on his health, and fortunately, he plans to be back in the newsroom on the show next week.

After the break, Brian gives a “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of Anastasia, playing now through April 7, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph Street). Hear why he gave it three out of four bow ties, and get your tickets while you still can!

Brian and Cody then wish each other a happy birthday week and discuss their birthday celebration plans. They talk about parties, using Facebook to plan events, and why they don’t want to always have to organize using social media.

Then, Brian turns his attention to a list of things that will make people instantly dislike you, including using the wrong profile picture on social media and “being too nice.” He also goes on a tangent condemning flat-earthers and anti-vaxxers, before Karen Conti joins him to wrap up the show.