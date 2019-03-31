× A Rare Interview with Music Icon Olivia Newton John: Her Long Awaited Memoir, 40 Years of ‘Grease’, Getting ‘Physical’, Battling Cancer for the Third Time

Dave’s back to share a rare interview with music icon Olivia Newton John. Dave Plier talks with her about her her life’s journey in music and film, behind the scenery stories as we celebrate 40 years of ‘Grease’ and a candid conversation about her current battle with stage 4 breast cancer. To purchase Olivia’s new book, click here.