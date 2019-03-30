Video from the archives: Nick Digilio and Gov. Pat Quinn celebrate Earth Hour 2009

Posted 9:04 AM, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, March 29, 2019

Thanks to a camera with night vision, on March 28, 2009, we watched as Nick Digilio welcomed Gov. Pat Quinn into the WGN Radio’s Showcase Studio at Tribune Tower, with a view of Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue, to celebrate the 2nd Annual Earth Hour.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.