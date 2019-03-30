Thanks to a camera with night vision, on March 28, 2009, we watched as Nick Digilio welcomed Gov. Pat Quinn into the WGN Radio’s Showcase Studio at Tribune Tower, with a view of Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue, to celebrate the 2nd Annual Earth Hour.
Video from the archives: Nick Digilio and Gov. Pat Quinn celebrate Earth Hour 2009
