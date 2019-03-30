× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (03/30/19): Political fishing, a discussion at the City Club of Chicago, and more…

The Chicago Way (03/30/19): John Kass reports from the City Club of Chicago’s Windy City Election Forecast with the Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman, WVON’s Maze Jackson, & WTTW’s Paris Schutz. Plus, Kasso tells a fishing story about Jussie Smollett, Kim Foxx, & Rahm Emanuel.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3614181/3614181_2019-03-30-142021.64kmono.mp3

