Saturday Night Special | Your stuff, clutter, and Kon Mari

Tonight on the Saturday Night Special:

Amy is helping you get organized as she kicks off the show giving the top things lost inside the home. Think you can guess what’s #1?

Sometimes staying organized can be tough. We get attached to things for various reasons, but did you know there are professional organizers to help? Amy welcomes Professional Organizer Erin Kelly as she gives inside information what contributes to cluttered spaces and the best ways to handle them. Erin is trained and specializes in ADD, ADHD, and hoarding. Want to know more about Erin and her services? You can find her at arrangedbyerin.com

Plus, Amy talks to Kon Mari consultant Patty Morrissey about how to acquire the skill of tidying. According to Patty, Kon Mari is not only a journey to self-discovery but (much like a marathon run) is more about the process than about the finish line. Kon Mari focuses on identifying those material objects that bring you joy and letting go of those that you don’t need any longer. Never heard of Kon Mari? Check out Kon Mari and Patty Morrissey to find out more!

Make sure you keep the conversation going with Amy on social media @amyguth on Twitter and Instagram.