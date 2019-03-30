× Roe Conn Full Show (3/29/19): Live music from Joe Hanson, Michael Steele on Jussie Smollett, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna for Friday, March 29th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling looks at when warmer weather will return to the area, former GOP Chairman Michael Steele reacts to the latest in the Jussie Smollett saga, Susie Sunshine explains why President Trump’s Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow can’t tell the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, Chicago Tribune’s John Kass breaks down the last days before the Chicago Mayoral runoff election, the Top Five@5 features some of President Trump’s best moments from a rally in Michigan, owner of Cork and Kerry At The Park & Cork and Kerry in Beverly and Goose Island Beer Educator Jesse Valenciana roll out the Canarble Wagon, Richard Roeper reviews Dumbo, and the Joe Hanson Band performs.

