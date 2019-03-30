× Pete McMurray & Jane Monzures 03.29.19 | Professional cuddlers, Reiki healing, delicious dips and MORE..

How was your week? Pete & Jane kick off the show talking about the BEST and WORST of the week.

Co-Founder and Training Coach Madelon Guinazzo joins Pete and Jane in the studio to talk about the dynamic of professional cuddling and all the details on her business The Cuddlist. Pete even gets a live cuddle in the studio! Are you comfortable with a professional cuddler? Be sure to get more information on Madelon and The Cuddlist. You can book a session with Madelon here.

Jane’s a true believer and taking care of your mind, body, and soul and that’s why Intuitive Life Coach Teri Kersting joins the studio to discuss Reiki healing and the ability to transfer and facilitate the flow of energy within for a healthier you. Want to know more? Learn all about Teri and Reiki healing here.

Speaking of energy, Pete’s transferring all his bad energy onto the road with his road rage.

Chef Daniel Espinoza from Cantina Laredo joins the studio to give all the details on some of Cantina Laredo dips and more. You can find Chef Daniel Espinoza anytime

What do men lie about the most? Pete and Jane give away Lou Malnati’s gift card to the winning caller who gets the number reason men lie.