OTL #650: Chicago's New Boss, New Koreatown, The Secret History of Calvin Fuzz Jones

Mike Stephen learns about a new independently-produced web series covering local politics called Chicago’s New Boss, gets the lowdown on variety of local Korean food options with Nick Kindelsperger of the Chicago Tribune, and discovers the Secret History of bassist Calvin “Fuzz” Jones. This week’s local music is brought to you by Mindswimmer.

