OTL #650: Chicago’s New Boss, New Koreatown, The Secret History of Calvin Fuzz Jones

Posted 10:48 AM, March 30, 2019, by

Mike Stephen plays through the pain of being sick and makes it to the studio for the 650th edition of Outside the Loop.

Mike Stephen learns about a new independently-produced web series covering local politics called Chicago’s New Boss, gets the lowdown on variety of local Korean food options with Nick Kindelsperger of the Chicago Tribune, and discovers the Secret History of bassist Calvin “Fuzz” Jones This week’s local music is brought to you by Mindswimmer.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.