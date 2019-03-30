× Matt Bubala Full Show 3-30-19

This weekend, Roger takes some time off to recover from being sick. But…he just can’t stay away and decides to prank call Matt! Pam Jones fills in for Roger and we talk Game of Thrones, getting lost on Lower Wacker Drive and car maintenance tips. Matt tries to figure out the lives of people in the apartment building across the street. We discuss stories of airline flights and strange experiences with passengers. Matt complains about Orange Vanilla Coke and Dumbo. Throughout the show, we recap Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s case and what State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has to do with it all. We replay snippets of John William’s interview with Foxx this week and debrief her opinion piece in the Chicago Tribune. Later on, we talk about Maryann White, a mom of four sons who wrote a letter to the editor of Notre Dame’s student newspaper, who expressed concern about young women wear leggings to Mass. The Matt Bubala show also discusses safe protocols for taking selfies and the best and worst states to retire to. The Matt Bubala Show also wishes Orion a happy 85th birthday this weekend.