Co-Founder and Training Coach Madelon Guinazzo joins Pete and Jane in the studio to talk about the dynamic of professional cuddling and all the details on her business The Cuddlist. Pete even gets a live cuddle in the studio! Are you comfortable with a professional cuddler? Be sure to get more information on Madelon and The Cuddlist. You can book a session with Madelon here.