× Kon Mari with Patty Morrissey

Amy Guth talks to Kon Mari consultant Patty Morrissey about how to acquire the skill of tidying. According to Patty, Kon Mari is not only a journey to self-discovery but (much like a marathon run) is more about the process than about the finish line. Kon Mari focuses on identifying those material objects that bring you joy and letting go of those that you don’t need any longer. Never heard of Kon Mari? Check out Kon Mari and Patty Morrissey to find out more!