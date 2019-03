× Frank and Sherry Fontana 3/30/19

Frank and Sherry Fontana are in for John Williams this Saturday, and they’re joined by Bes Nievera Jr, a brand ambassador and audio expert from Music Direct. He’s here to preview Axpona, the largest audio expo in North America, coming to Schaumburg on April 12-14. Fitness expert Joey Thurman stops by to discuss what you could do to improve your diet and exercise routines. Later, they’re joined by Kelly Howell to discuss meditation and her company Brain Sync.