Extension 720 exploring Chicago: The Old-Guard Alderman vs. The First-Time Challengers

Several old-guard alderman are facing first-time challengers in this year’s runoff election. We take to the streets and explore the races between Jessica Gutierrez and Alderman Ariel Reboyras in the 30th Ward, Alderman Leslie Hairston and Will Calloway in the 5th Ward and Alderman O’Connor and Andre Vasquez in the 40th Ward.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.