Wintrust Business Lunch 3/29/19: McDonalds Investing $300M in Tech, Money Smart Week, & Lendr

McDonalds is dipping their toe into the startup world and its costing them $300 million. Andrea Hanis and Steve Bertrand chatted about the home town, fast food giant investing in a decision logic technology company that will help customers make decisions based on what they think they want at the moment. Tom Gimbel is excited about the start of the baseball season so he’s focusing on the connection between the way we run businesses and the new season, Tammy Winer is looking out for the well being of the financial state of Illinois with Money Smart Week, and Tim Roach wants to help small businesses thrive in these good economic times.