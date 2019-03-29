Video: Weekend Warning for the final weekend of March

It’s the final weekend of March and, from entertainment to sports to CTA maintenance, there’s a lot to be aware of if you’ll be traveling around town. But, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trips.

