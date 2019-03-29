The Top Five@5 (03/29/19): Strike three for “Brexit”, President Trump goes on a victory lap in Wisconsin, Tone Loc doesn’t like Confederate flag hats, Def Leppard is finally in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and more…

Posted 7:21 PM, March 29, 2019

Brian May, of Queen, second right, and from left, Vivian Campbell, Rick Allen, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott and Rick Savage, of Def Leppard, pose in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, March 29th, 2019:

British lawmakers voted down their government’s exit deal with the European Union. President Trump ripped democrats during a rally in Wisconsin over the Russia probe. Rapper, Tone Loc was arrested and detained in an airport in Texas because he confronted a family over a Confederate flag hat. Def Leppard is inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and more!

