× The Telecom Industry is FINALLY Making Robocalls a Priority

One of the most annoying things about owning a phone is getting robocalls, but thankfully Jackie Wattles (Writer for CNN Business covering Tech, Business, and Commercial Spaceflight)shared the latest efforts by the telecom giants with Steve Grzanich about how combating this is moving up on their priority list. Jackie explained to Steve that more than 47.8 billion robocalls were made last year alone and AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and others are recognizing that.