The Opening Bell 3/29/19: One Of The Main Factors You Should Focus on For 2019’s Economy
Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) checked in with Steve Grzanich from the road, but explained why the Yield Curve (which is currently inverted) is a very important barometer of economic prosperity. Whether a recession is on the horizon or not, the two checked in on a number of other economic news from the week, including how the positive quarter will wrap up (and if it will continue). Jackie Wattles (Writer for CNN Business covering Tech, Business, and Commercial Spaceflight) then checked in on the growing problem of robocalls annoying thousands of Americans every single day, but what is being done to fight these pestering phone calls?