The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.29.19: Senator Dick Durbin, MLB season, Fun Stuff to Do This Weekend, Bright Side of Life

John Williams has your tickets to watch him have a fun, timely conversation with one of our first few presidents, Thomas Jefferson. They’ll be on stage at the Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre, Saturday, May 18th. Plus, John wants to know what inspired President Trump to claim to reporters that he’d override Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s proposal to cut funds to the Special Olympics. Senator Dick Durbin joins the show to address that and his tense exchange with DeVos this week. And, Vegas Stats & Information Network Host Sam Panayotovich comments on the near conclusion of March Madness and MLB season. Finally, John, Lauren and Elif have your Fun Stuff to Do This Weekend and the Bright Side of Life.