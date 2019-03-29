The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.29.19: Senator Dick Durbin, MLB season, Fun Stuff to Do This Weekend, Bright Side of Life

Posted 4:37 PM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:36PM, March 29, 2019

A Scott Stantis cartoon of John Williams. (Scott Stantis / Chicago Tribune)

John Williams has your tickets to watch him have a fun, timely conversation with one of our first few presidents, Thomas Jefferson. They’ll be on stage at the Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre, Saturday, May 18th. Plus, John wants to know what inspired President Trump to claim to reporters that he’d override Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s proposal to cut funds to the Special Olympics. Senator Dick Durbin joins the show to address that and his tense exchange with DeVos this week. And, Vegas Stats & Information Network Host Sam Panayotovich comments on the near conclusion of March Madness and MLB season. Finally, John, Lauren and Elif have your Fun Stuff to Do This Weekend and the Bright Side of Life.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.