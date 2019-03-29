× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.29.19: Dean and Orion Birthday Bash

Dean Richards and Orion Samuelson celebrate birthdays this weekend, so Steve and the crew whipped up something special for both of them!

Becky Raymond is working to increase literacy for those who need it most. The Chicago Citywide Literacy Coalition (CCLC) tackles the adult education gap – For more information visit: ChicagoCityWideLiteracy.Com.

Bridget Gainer stops by to discuss the latest Lightfoot/Preckwinkle campaigns as well as some national political stories.

Our MVPP of the Day is truly a remarkable man: Karim Abudul worked to provide hot meals to those who lost their homes and were affected by the Nebraska flooding despite losing his own home.

Jaco Booyens (President and CEO, After Eden Pictures) shares an important story surrounding putting an end to Human Trafficking. Jaco worked to create SHAREtogether, a non-profit organization fighting against the global crisis of Sex Trafficking.