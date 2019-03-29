× Should Kim Foxx stay or should she go? John Kass answers that question

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says her office went by the book in dropping all charges against Jussie Smollett, but many people think that something else is afoot. John Kass, Chicago Tribune columnist and host of “The Chicago Way Podcast” joins Roe and Anna to explain whether or not Kim Foxx will continue to be State’s Attorney after the dust settles.

