Senator Dick Durbin on questioning Betsy DeVos and Sterigenics

Posted 3:39 PM, March 29, 2019, by

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Senator Dick Durbin joins John Williams to talk about the tense exchange between him and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over the funding of Special Olympics. And, Senator Durbin weighs in on the findings from Sterigenics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.