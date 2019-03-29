Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Senator Dick Durbin on questioning Betsy DeVos and Sterigenics
Senator Dick Durbin joins John Williams to talk about the tense exchange between him and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos over the funding of Special Olympics. And, Senator Durbin weighs in on the findings from Sterigenics.