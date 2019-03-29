UNION, NEBRASKA - MARCH 23: Corn burst from a grain bin which was soaked with floodwater on March 23, 2019 near Union, Nebraska. Damage estimates from flooding in Nebraska top $1 billion. Midwest states are battling some of the worst flooding they have experienced in decades as rain and snow melt from the recent "bomb cyclone" that has inundated rivers and streams. At least three deaths have been linked to the flooding. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MVPP: Restaurant Manager provides warm meals to those affected by Nebraska Flooding
Our MVPP of the Day is truly a remarkable man, Karim Abudul worked to provide hot meals to those who lost their homes and were affected by the Nebraska flooding in spite of losing his own home.