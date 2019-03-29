This comboination of file photos shows, from top left clockwise, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, attorney Mark Geragos, President Donald Trump, actor and musician Jussie Smollett, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Smollett, a successful but not A-list actor, burst into the world's consciousness in January 2019 after he reported being the victim of a racist and anti-gay attack. In the two months since, a number of figures in Chicago and beyond have gained international attention and emerged as supporting characters in the saga. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, Richard Vogel, Manuel Balce Ceneta, Paul Beaty, M. Spencer Green)
Michael Steele on Jussie Smollett case: “I think the situation stinks.”
President Trump threatened to close the nation’s southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration immediately. Also, the President weighed in on the Jussie Smollett case during a rally in Wisconsin last night. Michael Steele, former chairman of the RNC joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about it.