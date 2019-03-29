× Michael Steele on Jussie Smollett case: “I think the situation stinks.”

President Trump threatened to close the nation’s southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration immediately. Also, the President weighed in on the Jussie Smollett case during a rally in Wisconsin last night. Michael Steele, former chairman of the RNC joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about it.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!