× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #5: What’s Old is New Again

Tonight on Extension 720: What’s old is new again. Legendary Composer Alan Menken talks about his iconic music, from “Little Shop of Horrors” to “Little Mermaid.” Also, several old-guard alderman are facing first-time challengers in this year’s runoff. We explore Chicago with Jessica Washington Gutierrez, William Calloway and Andre Vasquez. And we continue our tour of Chicago neighborhoods with a trip to Bucktown with Ethan Michaeli and Andersonville with Abby McEnany. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. Brand new.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.