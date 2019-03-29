× EXTENSION 720 presents: Election Night Chicago

On Tuesday, April 2 beginning at 7pm, join host Justin Kaufmann of EXTENSION 720 for a night filled with Chicago politics and election returns.

Broadcasting live from the historic Billy Goat Tavern (430 N. Michigan Avenue, Lower Level), Justin welcomes a host of pundits and politicians to break down the results.

Scheduled to appear:

Andrea Darlas (WGN Radio News)

Eric Zorn (Chicago Tribune)

Amara Enyia (former mayoral candidate)

Walter Jacobson (WGN Radio)

Scott Waguespack (Alderman 32nd)

Gilbert Villegas (Alderman 36th)

Maria Hadden (Alderman-Elect 49th)

Marilyn Katz (MK Communcations)

Hermene Hartman (N’DIGO Publishing)

Paul Vallas (former mayoral candidate)

Ken Davis (Chicago Newsroom)

All these guests plus live music! Come join the ultimate election night party at the Billy Goat Tavern, 430 N. Michigan Avenue Lower Level, starting at 7pm on Tuesday, April 2.