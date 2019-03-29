× Elections Matter: Off the Record with comedian Abby McEnany in Andersonville

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by actor, writer and comedian Abby McEnany at Colectivo Coffee in Andersonville. Abby talks about what Andersonville was like when she first moved to the area twenty years ago, how the neighborhood his changed over the years, if the area is still perceived as a lesbian neighborhood, the amount of business turnover, the sense of community and activism in the area and the issues that are most important to the residents of Andersonville.

