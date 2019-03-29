Author Ethan Michaeli at Cafe Robey in Bucktown, Chicago
Elections Matter: Off the Record with author Ethan Michaeli in Bucktown
“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by authorEthan Michaeli at the Café Robey in Bucktown. Ethan talks about how much the area has changed over the years, the issues that are most to important to the residents of Bucktown, the performance of Mayor Emanuel, what the next mayor will need to do to be successful, the demoralized and the depleted status of the Chicago Police Department, the changing demographics of Chicago and the continuing problem of inequality in the city.
