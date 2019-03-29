× Dr. Ashley Gearhardt: The truth about fast food advertising

Bill and Harry Teinowitz speak with Dr. Ashley Gearhardt, Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan. Dr. Gearhardt performs research at the university’s FAST (Food Addiction Science and Treatment) lab. Her focus is on the association between highly processed junk foods and whether they trigger addictive properties similar to cigarettes and booze. She joined the show to explain the impact of fast food advertising, the hidden dangers of addictive food stimulants, and why they are so harmful to our body.

