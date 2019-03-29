× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on Veep’s Final Season, Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’, ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale, & More

Alexander Zalben is the Managing Editor of Decider.com. He joins Bill and Harry over the phone to share his top picks on what’s hot on TV this weekend and discusses some of the biggest hits — and misses — of the week.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.