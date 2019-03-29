Bill and Harry Full Show 3.29.19

Feel the madness. Harry Teinowitz is in for the lovely Wendy Snyder today. Bill and Harry talk about a wide range of topics, from pet sitting to baseball. Dr. Ashley Gearhardt, Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan, joins the show to discuss fast food addictions. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com has the latest TV news. And, songs you used to love…but now hate so much.

